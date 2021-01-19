Pauline Irma Golden, 90, of Coaldale, died Jan. 15th, 2021.
She was born May 5, 1930, in Buena Vista to Leonard and Irma Perschbacher.
Her family moved to Salida in 1937 and she graduated from Salida High School.
Mrs. Golden was Postmaster at Coldale for 20 years and retired in 1990.
She enjoyed many hobbies through the years, and especially enjoyed playing bridge with friends, hunting arrowheads in the mountains and hunting sea shells on the beach at the Texas Gulf Coast.
Mrs. Golden was presceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Perschbacher and a son Norman Denoyer.
She is survived by Harlie Leon Golden, her husband of 30 years; children Melodi Tezak of Coaldale, Shelley Miller of Colorado Springs, Lisa Fitzgerald of Westminster and Kevin Denoyer of Citrus Heights, California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.