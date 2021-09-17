Justin Scott Gardunio

Justin Scott “Garbuddy” Gardunio, 29, of Buena Vista died Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born Jan. 11, 1992, in Salida to Scott Gardunio and Shelly (Martin) King.
He attended Buena Vista High School.
Mr. Gardunio became a cook at various restaurants in Chaffee County. He loved to cook and had many great recipes.
He also liked woodworking and writing. He wrote many short stories and was in the process of finishing a novel.
Mr. Gardunio also enjoyed being with family and friends and his beloved dog Garpuppy.
He loved swimming as a child, walking and watching his favorite movies.
Friends and family said he was a jokester, always joking around and having fun.
They said he was a generous, passionate, sweet, loving and kind person, and he would give you the last dollar he had.
They said he always stood up for what he believed in and spoke his mind but always cared about everyone’s feelings. “It’s all in good fun.”
Mr. Gardunio was preceded in death by his nephew Connor; his grandma Toots; grandpa Lee; and Papoo.
Survivors include his parents; stepfather, Andy King; stepmother, Dotty Gardunio; sisters, Amber (Joey) Lemley, Tori (Tommy) Nelson and Kaylee King; brother, Jake Gardunio; nephews Joseph and Carson; niece, Amelia; grandma Jody; papa Wes; grandma Wilma; grandma Sandy; grandpa Allen; and many great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
His services were at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, at Cornerstone Church in Buena Vista.
Interment followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/justin-gardunios-funeral-expenses?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.