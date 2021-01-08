Joyce Sanchez-Soli, 64, of Salida, died unexpectedly Jan. 1, 2021.
She was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Leadville to John and Evangeline Sanchez.
The family later moved to Salida in 1970.
She held several jobs throughout her life and worked as an operator for Mountain Bell in Salida, before being transferred to Denver when the office in Salida closed.
She met her husband, Doug Soli, who was a Network Technician for Mountain Bell/Qwest Communications.
The couple were married May 11, 1991, in Denver and later moved to Gunnison, where they made their home.
Ms. Sanchez-Soli worked for the Gunnison School District as a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with the kids.
The couple later moved to Salida to be closer to Ms. Sanchez-Soli’s parents.
She worked at Lund Eye Care for several years and friends and family said the patients always loved seeing her.
They said her warm smile and kind heart for “her patients” made them feel valued and appreciated and her fondest work memories were of the patients and some of her co-workers with whom she maintained contact.
Ms. Sanchez-Soli was a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Salida Elks Lodge 808 and served as a past chaplain and past activities coordinator.
She loved to travel with family and friends.
Some of her favorite trips were to Disneyland, cruises with her mom, Hawaii with her sisters and trip with friends.
She also enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, creating a Facebook group to track the events and activities.
She loved family gatherings and spearheaded Sanchez Family Camping every year at the old Public Service Power Plant camping area.
Friends and family said she was fond of saying that her family was like fudge, mostly sweet with lots of nuts.
They said she was known as a loving and gentle person to all that knew her, never knew a stranger, making friends easily, and was willing to lend a hand to help anyone.
They said she is greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband; mother; brother John Edward Sanchez; and several other family members.
Survivors include her children, John Warren Sanchez Soli and James Michael Sanchez Soli; her father; brother Michael (Brenda) Sanchez; sisters Patricia Sanchez and Laura Houston; sister-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.