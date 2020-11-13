Arthur H.“Dick” Dixon, 79, died Friday, Nov. 6 at his home in Salida following a lengthy illness.
He was born July 29, 1941 in Dallas, Texas to Alice (Lawton) and Arthur Herbert Dixon Sr.
He graduated from Wheatridge High School in 1959 and attended Fort Lewis A&M in Durango, receiving an Associates of Arts Degree in 1961 and then attending the University of New Mexico in Las Vegas, New Mexico on a journalism scholarship, receiving a Bachelors Degree in history and biology in 1963.
He moved to Salida with his family in 1972 to accept a position at Salida High School teaching American, Colorado and western history. He was advisor for the school yearbook Le Resume and the school newspaper, The Tenderfoot Times which won hundreds of awards and was judged best in the nation among schools of all sizes five times.
He was also a “stringer” for The Pueblo Chieftain for 12 years while teaching school.
After retiring from 31 years of teaching in 1999 he worked as a copy editor at The Mountain Mail, retiring in 2012.
He loved truck driving and traveling around Colorado and made deliveries for Rocky Mountain Cabinets and wrote travel features for the Chaffee County Times.
He did freelance and assignment writing and photography for the Associated Press and freelanced for a variety of magazines and newspapers throughout the United States. His Alpine Tunnel photo is in the National Archives.
He was an accomplished photographer, author and historian and wrote, among other things, “Off the Beaten Path: Back Country by Automobile-Scenic Trips from Salida,” a Chaffee County travel and history guidebook, “Smokestack – The Story of the Salida Smelter” and “Trails Among the Columbine – A Colorado High Country Chronicle, the D&RG’s Calumet Branch and the Turret Mining Area.”
He was a member of the Salida Centennial Committee and editor of the Arkansas Valley Publishing Company’s book, “Salida, The Early Years.”
He was instrumental in the founding of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and because of his work there he received the organization’s George Everett Award in 2009.
He married Terry Starr Quick on Jan. 21, 1990 in Salida.
He received many community, teaching and journalism awards over the years including the From the Heart Award from the Salida Chamber of Commerce in 1999.
He received a Journalism of the Year Award and Teacher of the Year Award from the Society for Professional Journalists and Colorado High School Press Association and was a high school newspaper consultant for Columbia University in New York City.
For many years he did slide shows and lectures on Chaffee County history, archeoastronomy and architecture and ancient Anaszi Indians.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Michael Dixon and stepson John Quick.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; son Shane (Debbie) Dixon; daughter Elisha Dixon; step daughter Jodi (Kevin) Hyatt; sister Pam Dixon; three grandchildren Nicole Kinyon, Charlie Hyatt and Jackson Hyatt; and one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Kinyon.
Memorial services may be held later depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
Cards can be addressed in care of Terry Dixon at 9205 CR 175, Salida, CO 81201.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Ark Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211 or Salida Museum Association, 406 ½ W. U.S. 50 or on the website at salidamuseum.org.
Arrangements were with Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
