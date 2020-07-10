Debra Faye McGuinn

Debra Faye (Hammond) McGuinn, 61, of Colorado Springs, died July 6, 2020, as a result of complications from cancer.
She was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Leadville, to George and Twila Hammond.
Her family moved to Salida in 1967, and she was part of the Salida High School class of 1977.
She went on to attend Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs, and eventually returned to live and work in Salida.
Friends and family said she had a special gift for caring for sick and elderly people, and contributed greatly to easing the suffering of others over the years.
Mrs. McGuinn was an active member in her church, enjoyed serving the community in many ways, and had strong faith which she nurtured through regular Bible studies and witnessing to others, friends and family said.
They said she was a warm, enthusiastic, proud grandmother and a loving and ever-supportive mother who will be greatly missed.
She loved to grow flowers, do projects around her house, take long walks, travel, host meals, and spend time with her grandchildren.
Debbie loved spending time with her husband, Steve. They enjoyed drives in the mountains, playing with their pets and lengthy talks on the porch over coffee.
Her husband and friends said they will remember her as a strong and loyal woman, who was willing to speak her mind, but who had a heart as big as they come.
They said her kind, gracious spirit and silly sense of humor will not be forgotten.
Mrs. McGuinn is preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Damon.
Survivors include her husband; daughter Katie (Mike) Clark; grandchildren Darian and Kilana; sisters Beverly (Dan) Saxton and Sissy McGraph; brother Greg (Sharon) Hammond; nieces Sheryl (Larry) Hammond and Dani Hammond; and nephew Garrett Hammond.
A family celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springs Rescue Mission at springsrescuemission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.