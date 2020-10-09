Wade Collins, 61, of Saguache died Oct. 1, 2020 doing what he loved: working cattle on a beautiful fall day.
He was born June 25, 1959, in Salida to Don and Judy Collins.
Mr. Collins was a native Colorado working cowboy.
He loved life, working cattle, hunting, fishing, artwork; most of all he loved his family and friends.
Friends and family said he will always be remembered for his big smile and colorful stories.
Mr. Collins was an artist whose artwork is a record of more than 50 years of cowboying in some of Colorado’s most pristine country.
Friends and family said his artwork reflects the colorful people he met along the trail, the hundreds of horses he raised and worked, and the countless challenges of raising cattle in the mountains of Colorado.
He worked in oils, watercolor, pencil, bronze and relief carving in stone.
Survivors include his wife Twyla Walker-Collins; his parents; daughters Susan Collins and Christa (Travis) Collins-Heikes; son Warren Wade (Sarah) Collins Jr.; grandchildren Codie, Marissa, Hailey, Lane and Gracie; step-children Jamie Livings (Gabe Mackinnon), and Jessica (Jeff) Phillips; step-grandchildren Hailey, Hadley, and Clara; brother Russ Collins; sister Colleen (Randy) Green; and nephew James.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.lewisandglenn.com.
