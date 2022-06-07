Betty Marie Smith

Betty Marie (Myer) Smith, 90, died June 1, 2022, at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs.
She was born July 12, 1931, in Julesburg to Edward Antone Myer and Hazel Wilma Myer.
In 1940 the family moved to Imperial, Nebraska, where she attended Imperial Grade School and graduated from Chase County High School on May 18, 1949.
She received a teaching certificate from McCook Junior College, 1949-1950.
She taught for one year then attended Hastings Beauty Academy and became a licensed cosmetologist in February 1952.
She married Harry Pershing Smith on Oct. 3, 1954, in Denver.
After her marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper, a secretary at the elementary school, then spent 14 years as a caseworker in the Chase County Public Assistance office prior to moving to Howard in 1981.
After retirement, the Smiths enjoyed several years in Colorado and then moved back to Champion, Nebraska. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome.
Mrs. Smith had one child, Tonie Marie, from an earlier marriage, and Mr. Smith had one son, Dan J. Smith, from a previous marriage. Together, the couple had daughter Jodie Ann.
Friends and family said Mrs. Smith worked hard all her life. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, cooking, crafts and painting.
She won the Annie Oakley Pistol Shoot Championship three years in a row beginning at age 25 in Greeley.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Edward Myer; and husband.
Survivors include her stepson, Dan J. (Tina) Smith; daughters, Tonie Marie (Steve) Best and Jodie Ann Smith; two granddaughters; three grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home, 203 E. Sackett Ave., Salida.
Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Chase County, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Mount St. Francis Nursing Center, 7550 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
