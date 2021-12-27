Cecil Carl Cameron

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.