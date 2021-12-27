Cecil Carl Cameron, 60, of Florence died Dec. 20, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo.
He was born Dec. 16, 1961, in Florence to Judy (Jackson) Mattarocchia.
Mr. Cameron was a self-employed carpenter and roofer by trade and lived in Florence his entire life.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, rock hunting and looking for arrowheads. He loved the outdoors, spending time with friends and family and taking trips to Cripple Creek.
Mr. Cameron was preceded in death by his grandparents and great-grandparents, Alice Lindley, Alvie Jackson and Roy and Viola Peek.
Survivors include his mother, of Salida; brothers, Eugene (Tami) Jackson of Florence, Brian (Barb) Cameron of Williamsburg, Bob (Bronica) Toler of Highland, Illinois, and Randy (Domoni) Toler of Penrose; sister, Cathi Toler of Salida; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of his life will be planned for a future date when more people can gather.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.tributearchive.com/.
