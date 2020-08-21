May 31, 1933-August 17, 2020
Ernest Bruce Pepper, Jr.—known to his family
as “Pepper” and to his friends as “Bruce”—died
peacefully on August 17, 2020, surrounded by
the mountains he loved, by the side of the wife
who was his heart. He was 87.
The mountains of Colorado were a far cry
from the geography of his birthplace. Bruce
was born on May 31, 1933 in Yazoo County,
Mississippi, on the upper edge of the flat
Mississippi Delta. Bruce was the only child of
George Marshall Hawkins Pepper and Ernest
Bruce Pepper, Sr. The country was coming out
of the Great Depression, and Bruce’s father
owned a commissary. He and his brother
had $31.50 between them; they bought the
commissary merchandise for $31.00. Twenty-
ve cents of the remaining money (along with
some laying hens) went to pay the doctor who
delivered Bruce, leaving the family with $0.25
and a new baby. The family butchered hogs to
provide meat for the winter. Families bartered
produce, meat and dairy for fabric or shoes or
medicine. Celebrations included all-day singing
and picnics on the grounds of the local church.
Bruce had a quick, fine mind, and despite
somewhat humble beginnings, attended college
at Mississippi State University in Starkville,
Mississippi. He graduated from the University
of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg,
Mississippi with a degree in marketing and
personnel management; he was a member of
Rho Tau Sigma (a national honorary speech
fraternity) and Pi Sigma Epsilon (a national
marketing and sales fraternity). For a while, he
tried his hand at sales.
Bruce met and married Beverlyn Lomax, his
partner on every step of the rest of his life’s
path. Bruce and Beverlyn married on August
30, 1958, beginning a remarkable journey. After
a short stint living in Memphis, Tennessee, they
moved to the tiny town of Leland, Mississippi,
separated from the nearest towns by miles of
cotton and soybean elds. Bruce tried his hand
at farming for a while.
When Bruce and Beverlyn found that they
could not have children, they decided to adopt.
In the spring of 1964, after months of home
visits and interviews and waiting for the phone
to ring, they drove to New Orleans, Louisiana
and adopted their daughter Pam. Bruce loved
to tell the story of Pam crying all the way across
the Lake Ponchartrain Bridge, and how she
stopped only when Beverlyn drove and Bruce
held six-week-old Pam, her gaze fixed on the
sparkling diamond in his tie tack. When she
was eighteen, he had that diamond made into
a ring for Pam.
Four years later, Bruce and Beverlyn again
made the journey to New Orleans and adopted
Clifton Bruce (“Kipper” when he was small, now
“Cliff”). The Pepper house in Leland became
Grand Central Station—children and dogs
(Penny, Willie, Sukey, Stephanie Jane), cats
(Kiss-Me-Kitty) and turtles (that got stuck under
the couch and died), mice. All the while, Bruce’s
thirst for knowledge and desire for adventure
grew.
Bruce was not born to be a salesman or a
farmer. But he was born, as was Beverlyn,
to be a teacher. While Beverlyn was drawn
to the “little bitsies”—first graders—Bruce
found his calling in working with young
adults, sixteen to twenty-one, who struggled
with learning disabilities and cognitive
disfunction. Eventually, he would obtain a
master’s degree from Delta State University
in multiple fields, including special education.
Years before “mainstreaming” special
education students became a common practice,
Bruce insisted that his students be treated
with the same respect and dignity as other
students. He worked with the Mississippi Delta
Mental Health organization. While working at
the Weston Line School district, he developed a
work study program for young men ages sixteen
to twenty-one, teaching them life and vocational
skills. Later, he taught at Leland High School
(the school his children attended). When his
special education students saw that the other
kids were going to proms, Bruce refused to let
them be left out. Collecting dresses and suits
from Goodwill and buying cheese puffs and
punch himself, Bruce rented a hall, hired a DJ
and hosted a prom for his students.
Bruce’s curiosity, intelligence and
adventurous spirit drew him to travel and
hobbies. The family went camping in the
summers and on spring breaks. They spent
an entire summer in remote Canada—
Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island. They
saw the “Bay of Fundy on a Monday,” as Bruce
loved to say. In a Coleman pop-top camper
that smelled vaguely of mildew, they camped
in Florida, Texas, Maine, the Appalachian
Mountains; once they met an effusive fellow
camper from Russia who called Bruce
“Brucie!!!” It became a family nickname. Bruce
and Beverlyn took the family to Europe twice,
traveling to Germany, Switzerland, Austria,
France and Italy, accompanied by a suitcase full
of granola bars, a wet rag for wiping faces and
Beverlyn’s mother, Deleslyn. On the first trip,
Beverlyn’s sister Fay Cook and her husband
Tom lent the family a red, Volkswagon Beetle for
getting around. Bruce promptly named it “Die
Pfeffermühle,” German for “The Pepper Mill.”
As for hobbies, there always was something
new going on in the Pepper household. Bruce
was a photographer, a woodworker, a rock
polisher, a wine maker (the balloon kind), a
cook. He and Beverlyn built a greenhouse in
the back yard and grew plants that they sold
at weekend fairs around the Delta. He loved to
watch football, and loved family celebrations
like birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He
was a lavish host and a generous giver of gifts.
He was chief chauffeur and chaperone during
Pam and Cliff’s high school years. There were
many parties in the Pepper backyard, many
trips to collect stranded children with at tires
or cars stuck in the mud, many late nights
waiting for children to come home from dates or
jobs or parties. There were more dogs—Ranger,
Dr. Kool (or “Koolie”).
As their children headed off to college—
Pam to Northwestern University in Evanston,
Illinois and Cliff to Tulane University in New
Orleans, Louisiana—Beverlyn and Bruce
began to vacation in the Arkansas River
Valley in Colorado. Bruce fell in love with the
area, particularly the mountains. He loved
the Collegiate Mountain Range. When both
Beverlyn and Bruce had retired from teaching,
they sold the home in Leland where they’d
raised their children and moved to Mesa
Antero, a community between the towns of
Salida and Buena Vista in the heart of the
Rocky Mountains. The home they eventually
built was surrounded by mountains, and Bruce
never tired of looking at them. Pam and Cliff
both married, and Cliff’s daughters Sophie and
Sasha became fixtures at the house on Deer
Trail. Pam’s son Leland—named after the small
town in the Delta where Beverlyn and Bruce
made their home—visited, too.
Bruce never ceased to wonder at seeing the
leaves change in the fall, getting into the jeep
and “four-wheeling it” to Leadville or Maroon
Bells. He loved his warm, generous, kind
neighbors. With his unshakable Southern
accent, he would insist to strangers that he was
from Colorado, as if he were a native born. The
boy from the flat Delta loved everything about
the mountains—including the Denver Broncos.
Woe betide the family member who called on
Sunday during a Broncos game.
In a life of remarkable accomplishments,
Bruce was most proud of his children—Pam,
a judge in Milwaukee; Cliff, a consultant with
KPMG; and Cliff’s wife Staci Watts Pepper, a
consultant with Twilio—and his grandchildren—
Sophie (who just graduated college with a
degree as a veterinary technician), Sasha (who
works in Denver) and Leland (who is headed to
college). He would do anything for one of his
children or grandchildren, and every one of
them knew that. Most of all—even more than
his beloved mountains—he loved his wife of
sixty-two years, Beverlyn. She was his rock and
his heart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial
donation to the American Diabetes Association
(https://www.diabetes.org), The First
Presbyterian Church Youth Fund (https://
salidapresbyterian.org/) or the Ark-Valley
Humane Society (https://www.ark-valley.org).
