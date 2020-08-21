ERNEST BRUCE PEPPER, JR.

May 31, 1933-August 17, 2020

Ernest Bruce Pepper, Jr.—known to his family

as “Pepper” and to his friends as “Bruce”—died

peacefully on August 17, 2020, surrounded by

the mountains he loved, by the side of the wife

who was his heart. He was 87.

The mountains of Colorado were a far cry

from the geography of his birthplace. Bruce

was born on May 31, 1933 in Yazoo County,

Mississippi, on the upper edge of the flat

Mississippi Delta. Bruce was the only child of

George Marshall Hawkins Pepper and Ernest

Bruce Pepper, Sr. The country was coming out

of the Great Depression, and Bruce’s father

owned a commissary. He and his brother

had $31.50 between them; they bought the

commissary merchandise for $31.00. Twenty-

 ve cents of the remaining money (along with

some laying hens) went to pay the doctor who

delivered Bruce, leaving the family with $0.25

and a new baby. The family butchered hogs to

provide meat for the winter. Families bartered

produce, meat and dairy for fabric or shoes or

medicine. Celebrations included all-day singing

and picnics on the grounds of the local church.

Bruce had a quick, fine mind, and despite

somewhat humble beginnings, attended college

at Mississippi State University in Starkville,

Mississippi. He graduated from the University

of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg,

Mississippi with a degree in marketing and

personnel management; he was a member of

Rho Tau Sigma (a national honorary speech

fraternity) and Pi Sigma Epsilon (a national

marketing and sales fraternity). For a while, he

tried his hand at sales.

Bruce met and married Beverlyn Lomax, his

partner on every step of the rest of his life’s

path. Bruce and Beverlyn married on August

30, 1958, beginning a remarkable journey. After

a short stint living in Memphis, Tennessee, they

moved to the tiny town of Leland, Mississippi,

separated from the nearest towns by miles of

cotton and soybean  elds. Bruce tried his hand

at farming for a while.

When Bruce and Beverlyn found that they

could not have children, they decided to adopt.

In the spring of 1964, after months of home

visits and interviews and waiting for the phone

to ring, they drove to New Orleans, Louisiana

and adopted their daughter Pam. Bruce loved

to tell the story of Pam crying all the way across

the Lake Ponchartrain Bridge, and how she

stopped only when Beverlyn drove and Bruce

held six-week-old Pam, her gaze fixed on the

sparkling diamond in his tie tack. When she

was eighteen, he had that diamond made into

a ring for Pam.

Four years later, Bruce and Beverlyn again

made the journey to New Orleans and adopted

Clifton Bruce (“Kipper” when he was small, now

“Cliff”). The Pepper house in Leland became

Grand Central Station—children and dogs

(Penny, Willie, Sukey, Stephanie Jane), cats

(Kiss-Me-Kitty) and turtles (that got stuck under

the couch and died), mice. All the while, Bruce’s

thirst for knowledge and desire for adventure

grew.

Bruce was not born to be a salesman or a

farmer. But he was born, as was Beverlyn,

to be a teacher. While Beverlyn was drawn

to the “little bitsies”—first graders—Bruce

found his calling in working with young

adults, sixteen to twenty-one, who struggled

with learning disabilities and cognitive

disfunction. Eventually, he would obtain a

master’s degree from Delta State University

in multiple fields, including special education.

Years before “mainstreaming” special

education students became a common practice,

Bruce insisted that his students be treated

with the same respect and dignity as other

students. He worked with the Mississippi Delta

Mental Health organization. While working at

the Weston Line School district, he developed a

work study program for young men ages sixteen

to twenty-one, teaching them life and vocational

skills. Later, he taught at Leland High School

(the school his children attended). When his

special education students saw that the other

kids were going to proms, Bruce refused to let

them be left out. Collecting dresses and suits

from Goodwill and buying cheese puffs and

punch himself, Bruce rented a hall, hired a DJ

and hosted a prom for his students.

Bruce’s curiosity, intelligence and

adventurous spirit drew him to travel and

hobbies. The family went camping in the

summers and on spring breaks. They spent

an entire summer in remote Canada—

Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island. They

saw the “Bay of Fundy on a Monday,” as Bruce

loved to say. In a Coleman pop-top camper

that smelled vaguely of mildew, they camped

in Florida, Texas, Maine, the Appalachian

Mountains; once they met an effusive fellow

camper from Russia who called Bruce

“Brucie!!!” It became a family nickname. Bruce

and Beverlyn took the family to Europe twice,

traveling to Germany, Switzerland, Austria,

France and Italy, accompanied by a suitcase full

of granola bars, a wet rag for wiping faces and

Beverlyn’s mother, Deleslyn. On the first trip,

Beverlyn’s sister Fay Cook and her husband

Tom lent the family a red, Volkswagon Beetle for

getting around. Bruce promptly named it “Die

Pfeffermühle,” German for “The Pepper Mill.”

As for hobbies, there always was something

new going on in the Pepper household. Bruce

was a photographer, a woodworker, a rock

polisher, a wine maker (the balloon kind), a

cook. He and Beverlyn built a greenhouse in

the back yard and grew plants that they sold

at weekend fairs around the Delta. He loved to

watch football, and loved family celebrations

like birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He

was a lavish host and a generous giver of gifts.

He was chief chauffeur and chaperone during

Pam and Cliff’s high school years. There were

many parties in the Pepper backyard, many

trips to collect stranded children with  at tires

or cars stuck in the mud, many late nights

waiting for children to come home from dates or

jobs or parties. There were more dogs—Ranger,

Dr. Kool (or “Koolie”).

As their children headed off to college—

Pam to Northwestern University in Evanston,

Illinois and Cliff to Tulane University in New

Orleans, Louisiana—Beverlyn and Bruce

began to vacation in the Arkansas River

Valley in Colorado. Bruce fell in love with the

area, particularly the mountains. He loved

the Collegiate Mountain Range. When both

Beverlyn and Bruce had retired from teaching,

they sold the home in Leland where they’d

raised their children and moved to Mesa

Antero, a community between the towns of

Salida and Buena Vista in the heart of the

Rocky Mountains. The home they eventually

built was surrounded by mountains, and Bruce

never tired of looking at them. Pam and Cliff

both married, and Cliff’s daughters Sophie and

Sasha became fixtures at the house on Deer

Trail. Pam’s son Leland—named after the small

town in the Delta where Beverlyn and Bruce

made their home—visited, too.

Bruce never ceased to wonder at seeing the

leaves change in the fall, getting into the jeep

and “four-wheeling it” to Leadville or Maroon

Bells. He loved his warm, generous, kind

neighbors. With his unshakable Southern

accent, he would insist to strangers that he was

from Colorado, as if he were a native born. The

boy from the flat Delta loved everything about

the mountains—including the Denver Broncos.

Woe betide the family member who called on

Sunday during a Broncos game.

In a life of remarkable accomplishments,

Bruce was most proud of his children—Pam,

a judge in Milwaukee; Cliff, a consultant with

KPMG; and Cliff’s wife Staci Watts Pepper, a

consultant with Twilio—and his grandchildren—

Sophie (who just graduated college with a

degree as a veterinary technician), Sasha (who

works in Denver) and Leland (who is headed to

college). He would do anything for one of his

children or grandchildren, and every one of

them knew that. Most of all—even more than

his beloved mountains—he loved his wife of

sixty-two years, Beverlyn. She was his rock and

his heart.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial

donation to the American Diabetes Association

(https://www.diabetes.org), The First

Presbyterian Church Youth Fund (https://

salidapresbyterian.org/) or the Ark-Valley

Humane Society (https://www.ark-valley.org).

