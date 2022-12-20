Funeral services for Sylvia Claunch Reicher Cole Reeves were held at noon Dec. 16, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church in Salida.
The Rev. John Myers officiated the service.
A tribute video was played with musical selections “Scars in Heaven” and “Peace Be Still.”
A eulogy was presented by grandson Charlie Ross, who also sang “I Cross my Heart,” “Sovereign” and “Amazing Grace.”
Pallbearers were Seth Ross, Joe Archuletta, Ben Diggins, Alvin Cole, Mike Ross, Derrick Ross and honorary pallbearer Shayla Graves.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
