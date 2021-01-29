Fred Russ Freers, 85, died Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Frederick E. and Wilhelmina (Eisner) Freers.
He lived most of his school years in Muscatine, Iowa where he met and married his wife Karen (Weikert).
After completing his education at the University of Iowa the couple moved to Holland, Michigan where they raised their family.
He completed an education degree at the University of Iowa before he began his teaching career in Holland.
Friends and family said his quirky humor and his interesting trivia made him a favorite teacher to many and is he still remembered by his students as “Uncle Freddy.”
Mr. Freers also served as a U.S. Navy reservist, for which he earned the Naval Reservist of the Year award.
After he retired, the Freerses moved to Salida where they resided for 26 years.
Mr. Freers was involved in Immanuel Baptist Church in Holland and New Richmond Baptist church in New Richmond, Michigan serving in a variety of roles, including with teens.
Friends and family said young people from both school and church viewed him as a father figure.
They said he brought kids into his life, playing ball, going to camps, and frequently people lived with his family.
They said his prayer at the table every night was: “May you fill us with your love, patience and understanding for those around us.”
Friends and family said he will be missed, but his lessons and example will live on in those he touched with his life.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years; children Robin Rains of Ohio, Kim (Victor) Perez of Ohio, Kathy (Johnny) Caudill of Colorado, Keith (Jennifer) Freers of Michigan, and Kraig (Jenifer) Freers of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
A family memorial service was on Jan. 28 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel of Holland.
Arrangements were with Lakeshore Memorial of Holland, Michigan.
