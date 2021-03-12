Glenn A. “Mr. Glenn” Mullins, 90, of Cotopaxi, died March 5, 2021.
He was born Feb. 16, 1931, in the family home in Cotopaxi to Hugh Patrick and Orilee Mullins.
He was the second youngest child in the family.
His father was a miner, general store owner, and the postmaster.
He graduated from Cotopaxi High School in 1950 then attended Western State College in Gunnison where he graduated and got his teaching license.
He taught for a short time and worked as a custodian and a volunteer from 1988 until 2014 at the Cotopaxi School.
He volunteered in first grade with Peggy Gerk and from 1996 to 2012 with Becky Moore.
Mr. Mullins loved to read and write and friends and family said he was unbeatable at chess.
They said he changed the community and so many lives, children and adults alike.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Johnnie, Hughee, and Gerald “Puggy” Mullins.
Survivors include his sister Idell Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made to Valley to Valley Senior Care Center, PO Box 769, Salida, CO 81201.
Services will be announced for a later date and location.
Arrangements were with Davis Mortuary in Pueblo.
