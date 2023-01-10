Forrest Scott McDonald, 70, of Nathrop died Dec. 24, 2022.
He had been battling cancer since May.
Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Mr. McDonald served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974.
He came to Colorado in 1982 after graduating from Arizona State University and working in Phoenix.
Friends and family said he embraced everything Colorado.
He was a longtime member of the Rocky Mountain Canoe Club and canoed whitewater all over Colorado, the Grand Canyon and rivers in Idaho, New Mexico and Arizona.
A longtime member of the Colorado Mountain Club, he led dozens of climbing, hiking and backcountry ski trips.
He taught telemark skiing for Colorado Mountain College.
Friends and family said his tele turns made it look like an art.
He climbed mountains all over Colorado, Mount Rainier in Washington, and high peaks in Mexico and South America.
Mechanically inclined, he spent most of his career working in industrial sales for Western Belting in Denver.
Mr. McDonald enjoyed studying American history and was an avid Ohio State University football fan.
Friends and family said he was somewhat quiet and humble, his inner strength naturally radiated wherever he went, and he was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
They said he was a husband, best friend and soulmate.
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Blain McDonald, and mother, Virginia (Stein) McDonald, both of Ohio.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Phillips; sister, Amy McDonald of Salt Lake City; brother, Tom McDonald of Ohio; and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be held in the coming weeks and friends and family will be notified.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglennn.com.
