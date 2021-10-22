Kelly Rhae Medrano

Kelly Medrano, 54, of Colorado Springs died Oct. 13, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born July 22, 1967, in Salida to Linda (Wilkins) Cowan and Otis Couch.
Mrs. Medrano enjoyed collecting angel figurines, taking care of her plants and spending time in the mountains with her late uncle.
Her family said her grandchildren meant the world to her, and she was thankful for the time she got to spend with them.
They said she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, John Medrano; children, Aaron (Jennifer) Medrano, Summer Medrano and Amber Medrano; grandchildren, Emilia, Kaitlynn, Caleb and Isabella; mother; and siblings, Kim (Casey) Golden and Kevin Couch.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremation in Colorado Springs.
