Johanna Katharina Koontz, 90, of Maysville died April 12, 2022, at her home.
She was born Jan. 10, 1932, to Anna Kattlin and Kaspar Reis and immigrated from Germany to the U.S. when she was in her 20s.
Mrs. Koontz enjoyed spending time outdoors at her Maysville home and spending winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
She loved bird watching, gardening and enjoying a glass of wine with friends and family.
Mrs. Koontz was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Koontz.
Survivors include her children, Vicki Koontz of Salida and Charles Koontz of Olathe; four grandchildren; and many friends and family throughout Colorado, California and Germany.
At her request, no services will be held. A celebration of her life will take place at her Maysville home this summer.
Arrangements were with Science Care in Denver.
