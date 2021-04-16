Robert Marion Van Every, 54, of Buena Vista died at home April 3, 2021.
He was born in 1966 and his family moved to Buena Vista in 1973.
He helped his parents build Crazy Horse Campground. There he discovered his love of horses.
He graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1984. and worked at Bailey Plumbing for 20 years.
Mr. Van Every loved outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain climbing, hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his mother Beverly Coggins of Mesa, Arizona; father Paul Van Every of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Robert L. Van Every of Buena Vista; brother William (Yevone) Van Every of Battleground, Washington; aunt Barbara Marion of Lapeer, Michigan; longtime companion Nancy Locke of Buena Vista; and step-daughters Chantell Locke (Jake) Keller of Buena Vista and Sesillyne (D.J.) Van Zandt of Pueblo.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. June 8, 2021 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1166, 27318 CR 314 in Johnson Village.
