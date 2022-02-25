Robert L. Kane. 93, of Salida died Feb. 13, 2022, at Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center in Walsenburg after several months of declining health.
He was born in Florissant to Harold Kane and Josephine Kane.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Kane was a well-known businessman in Salida.
He was a farmer, contractor and heavy equipment operator.
He loved the mountains and enjoyed fishing and camping.
Friends and family said Mr. Kane was a faithful and active member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
They said he enjoyed talking about the Bible to people and will be missed by family and friends.
Mr. Kane was preceded in death by brothers Bud Kane and George Kane, sister Carol Daily and his wife, Georgia Kane.
He is survived by other family members.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.