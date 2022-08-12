Barbara Ruth Lundgren Tangney, 97, died Aug. 9, 2022, in Wheeling, Illinois.
She was born June 20, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ida King Lundgren and Carl F. Lundgren.
A lifelong athlete, she and her family fell in love with Colorado in the 1940s, when they traveled from Illinois to the Broadmoor Ice Palace in Colorado Springs so she could train in figure skating. Her parents settled in Colorado Springs in 1955.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Mundelein College, Chicago, in 1947. Her education included an internship at Cook County Hospital, Chicago.
She married Frank James Tangney on Oct. 16, 1948, in Chicago. Together they raised seven children in Chicago and later Mount Prospect, Illinois.
In the mid-1970s, the couple built a second home in Coaldale and spent many summers and Christmas holidays there.
In 2016, Mrs. Tangney relocated to Salida, where she continued to live part time.
Friends and family said she always had a smile and never met a stranger. She especially enjoyed activities that brought her together with friends, such as weekly bridge games and water volleyball at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Her family said she was virtually unbeatable at cribbage, played tennis well into her 80s, loved to ski and was a lifelong, unshakable fan of her beloved Chicago Cubs.
They also said she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who made family and neighborhood gatherings unforgettable with her playful, infectious enthusiasm for having fun.
She instilled the love of outdoors and sports in her kids and grandkids.
For decades, Mrs. Tangney was a volunteer at Holy Family Hospital in Des Plaines, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Carol Lundgren Lutz.
Survivors include her daughters, Kate (Robert) Rogers and Terri (Steve) Fleming; sons, John Tangney, Tom (Jill) Tangney, Jim (April) Tangney, Frank (Nancy) Tangney and Mike (Lori) Tangney; grandchildren, Matt (Cindy) Fleming, Tim (Cris) Fleming, Lori (Jim) Pierce, Alyssa (Brian) Clarke, Kevin (Catherine) Tangney, Kelsey (Joe) Kusterman, Claire (Tommy) Fleming Sivongsay, David Rogers, Brian Rogers, Erica Tangney, Lauren Tangney, Colette Tangney, Ian Tangney, Scott Tangney and Kelly Tangney; 11 great-grandchildren; and five nephews.
Arrangements are with Friedrichs Funeral Home, Mount Prospect, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family said they know Mrs. Tangney would want friends to say a prayer for “her beloved Cubbies … there’s always next season.”
