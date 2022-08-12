Duncan Anderson Moyes, 79, of Loveland died June 2, 2022, from a fall after enduring increasing limitations from the progressive stages of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Aug. 10 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Peter and Alice Moyes.
He grew up in Salt Lake City and was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through which he served on a mission to southern Germany.
He was the first to graduate from the University of Utah with a master’s degree in architecture.
As the first to graduate from the highly ranked program, he enjoyed telling others that he was the top of his class but also the bottom.
Mr. Moyes met his lifetime partner, Linda Warnes, at a church service in Salt Lake City.
Apparently, they both gave the exact same presentation during the service.
Soon after they were married.
The couple spent a couple of years living in Boston, Massachusetts, before following their dream to live closer to the Rocky Mountains.
Soon after arriving in Denver, their first child, Shannon Jenniffer, was born, followed a year and a half after by their son, Thayn Martin, completing their family.
Eventually, they moved to Evergreen, where they spent a majority of their adult lives.
Mr. Moyes successfully ran an architectural firm that designed many buildings throughout Denver, the Air Force Academy and the surrounding communities.
When not designing, his passions were fishing, pottery, skiing, frequent hiking excursions and his Denver Broncos.
He was an avid reader who particularly enjoyed science fiction and murder mysteries.
Mr. Moyes retired to Salida in the mid 1990s after falling in love with the community.
In retirement, he continued to do architectural work designing homes and actively supporting Habitat for Humanity, work for Salida SteamPlant and other community projects.
When his wife got sick with breast cancer and his Parkinson’s disease progressed, the couple moved to northern Colorado to be closer to their daughter and her family.
Friends and family said Mr. Moyes was able to maintain his snarky sense of humor throughout his whole life even as his Parkinson’s set in.
Survivors include his daughter, Shannon (Kevin) of Loveland; son, Thayn (Julie) of Baltimore, Maryland; grandchildren, Brendan and Teagan of Loveland and Lena and Ethan of Baltimore; siblings, Judy, John, Madelyn and Mathew; and countless friends.
