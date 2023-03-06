Salida native Shirley Marie Frias-Saenz, 74, died Feb. 21, 2023, at Progressive Care Center in Cañon City.
She was born in Salida to Arthur and Irene Head.
She was raised in Salida, graduating from Salida High School in 1967. After graduation, she attended Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
In 1976, she married Jesús Friaz-Saenz.
Over the years, Mrs. Friaz-Saenz lived in the San Luis Valley, Buena Vista, New Mexico and Texas, but she always returned to Salida; she considered the “Heart of the Rockies” her home.
She enjoyed creating things, including cooking, painting, drawing, crafting and crocheting. She was a talented artist who routinely thought up unique crafting ideas.
Mrs. Friaz-Saenz loved animals, especially birds. She owned many varieties including parakeets, finches and lovebirds; she even raised some of her birds from hatchlings.
Her happy place was in her home blasting Mexican music, roasting chilies and talking to her birds.
She was a supporter of the ACLU and the United Farm Workers labor union and was an admirer of Cesar Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Arthur Frias; sister, Joyce Chenevert; and nephew Ken Chenevert.
Survivors include her nieces, Michelle (Richard) Hamilton of Sandston, Virginia, and Diane (Jon) Pfeiffer of Colorado Springs; great-nephew, Spencer Hamilton; great-niece, Valerie Pfeiffer; and cousin, Carol (Phil) Sterle of Salida.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. March 15, 2023, at St. Thomas More Chapel, 1338 Phay Ave., Cañon City, followed by a reception at Progressive Care Center.
She will be laid to rest at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at https://www.holtfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary/Shirley-Frias-Saenz.
