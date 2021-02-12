Michael Kay Stotler, 69, of Penrose, died Feb. 7, 2021.
He was born in Grand Junction June 10, 1951.
He graduated from Salida High School and went on to receive a music degree from Adams State University in Alamosa.
He married Brenda Shirley on May 28, 1977. They were married 43 years.
Friends and family said they were inseparable and shared many adventures during their marriage, creating many memories that will continue to be shared for years to come.
Mr. Stotler worked as a phone technician and retired from CenturyLink.
He was a leader for Explorer Scouts when he lived in Salida.
He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, camping, woodworking, playing his guitar and making others laugh.
Friends and family said he will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his dedication to his wife and his love of spending time with family.
Mr. Stotler was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Stotler; his brother Don Stotler; and his mother, Norma Stotler.
Survivors include his wife; his father Lynn Stotler of Penrose; brothers Dan (Patty) Stotler of Golden and Jim (Donna) Stotler of Penrose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are with Harwood Cremation and Funeral Service of Cañon City.
