Harvey E. Boatright, 92, died June 11, 2023, at his home.
He was born Nov. 14, 1930.
Mr. Boatright was a musician, philosopher, healer, husband, father and friend. His interests included a wide range of intellectual and spiritual pursuits, and he was always up for sharing a good story, a good meal and good music.
Family and friends said they will miss his easy smile, his gentle touch, his kindness and his tolerant and selfless approach to life.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 1576, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
