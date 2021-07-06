Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Glaser were held at 11 a.m. July 2, 2021, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Steph Glaser officiated the service.
Reflections were shared by Pete Penninga, Meg Bunka, Scott Glaser, Karyn Glaser, Jesse Haro and Wolfe Haro.
Friends were invited to share memories.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Glaser’s honor to Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
