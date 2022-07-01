Angelica Pauline “Angie” Longo, 96, formerly of Cotopaxi, died June 25, 2022, in Florence.
She was born March 3, 1926, in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, to Angelus and Lottie (Nogosky) Pepe.
She left Classical Junior High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1942 to work in the local factories as part of the World War II war effort.
On Oct. 6, 1945, she married Vincenzo Longo in Springfield.
They were married for 74 years until his death in 2020.
Mrs. Longo worked at U.S. Envelope and F.W. Sickles through the 1950s.
In the 1960s she changed careers and worked in the food service industry as a cook for the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church rectory, Vincent’s Steak House and J.H. McManus in the Springfield area.
In 1978 she went to work for ARA Services as a chef at Crown Central Petroleum Executive Dining Room in Baltimore, Maryland, until her retirement in 1987.
After retirement she traveled extensively through Europe, South America, Australia and Asia by herself or with her son.
Friends and family said she especially enjoyed her trips to Thailand and Italy where she visited friends.
Mrs. Longo was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Edward Nogosky and James Pepe; and sister Agnes Szczygiel.
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Longo (William Cooper) of Cotopaxi; son, James Longo (Barbara Lange) of Hobe Sound, Florida; sister Barbara Carpino of Amherst, Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. July 5, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Interment will be at San Isabel View Cemetery in Hillside.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a local Alzheimer’s association.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
