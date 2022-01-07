Former Salidan Elaine Stewart, 75, of Westcliffe died Dec. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 18, 1946, to Bert and Pauline Stokes. She was raised in Kingston, New York.
She married Russell “Bud” Stewart on June 24, 1967, and they shared 45 years together.
They enjoyed taking long car rides through the Sangre de Cristo mountains and fishing along the Arkansas River.
Friends and family said her perseverance and faith shined through after surviving cancer in 2011.
She enjoyed everything that embodied the outdoors: fishing, hunting, walking and drinking her coffee outside on a chilly day.
They said she was a pioneer woman with a touch of glamour.
Friends and family said throughout her life, Mrs. Stewart put her heart and soul into everything she endeavored and worked in various positions of management.
Her charitable and voluntary contributions included whipping up meals for any occasion even at the drop of a hat.
She was exalted ruler of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge No. 808 in Salida from 2010 to 2012 and maintained her membership thereafter in Cody, Wyoming, where she previously lived.
Friends and family said she was a deeply spiritual and silently introspective person and a dedicated prayer warrior, whom friends and family looked to for her daily blessings.
She was a member of the Cody Park Community Church, Sangre de Cristo Cowboy Church, PEO Sisterhood and The International Gem Society.
She enjoyed bowling with her women’s league in Westcliffe, line dancing, singing in the church choir and playing games with friends at the Custer County Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Evelyn Stokes.
Survivors include her son, Bryan (Dawn) Stewart of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina; stepson, Russell “Buddy” (Phyllis) Stewart, Jr. of Loudon, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Lynn (Larry) Benjamin of Jensen Beach, Florida; sisters Beverly Botsakos of Mount Marion, New York, and Susan Whittaker of Kingston, New York; brother, Gary Stokes of Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Jacob Stewart of Fairview, Texas, AJ Guerriero of Raleigh, North Carolina, Bryanna (Nick) Schlump of Dundee, Michigan, Mariah (Alex) Walt of Fort Carson, Krista Snow and partner Jesse Jackson of Kingston, Courtney Snow and partner Kevin Caputo of Kingston, Cougar Benjamin of Round Top, New York, Zachary (Sara) Benjamin of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and great-grandchildren, Lucca Guerriero of North Carolina, Aubree Schlump of Dundee and Madison Jackson, Chase Benjamin and Layla Benjamin, all of New York.
Her memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 15, 2022, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home of Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
