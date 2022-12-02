Ray Zabloudil, 90, of Buena Vista died Nov. 19, 2022.
He was born May 19, 1932, to Frank and Emma Zabloudil, the oldest of seven children.
He served two years in the U.S. Army after high school, then became a civil engineer.
Mr. Zabloudil married Bev Vancura on June 10, 1962, and they had two children, Raylene and Darren.
The couple moved to Buena Vista in June 1965 and lived there from then on.
He took early retirement from Climax in 1982, then worked for various construction and lumber companies in the area before retiring.
Mr. Zabloudil was a member of the Buena Vista Sportsmen’s Club, the Chaffee County Jeep Patrol and was an Elks member for more than 50 years.
He was involved in the American Legion since 1977 and held many officer positions over the years. He was especially proud to take part in the color guard and honor guard whenever he was available.
Mr. Zabloudil enjoyed trapshooting and the annual ritual of rifle hunting for deer and elk. He had a goal to hunt elk until he was 80 and surpassed that by two years.
He loved crossword puzzles, popcorn and older western shows and movies.
For the last 15 years, he was active in running the business his wife started in 1977, Bev’s Stitchery, continuing after she died in 2015. He managed the books, including tracking all of the sales and inventory using legal pads, ledgers and a calculator. He worked four or five days a week at the shop until just a few weeks before his death, when Bev’s Stitchery closed its doors for the final time.
Mr. Zabloudil was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 53 years; daughter; and brothers Leroy and Don.
Survivors include his son, Darren (Diana) Zabloudil of Tipton, Iowa; granddaughters, Heidi (Adam) Prockish of Fruita and Brianna Moeller of Tipton; grandson, Drake (Paige) Zabloudil of Kansas City, Missouri; great-grandsons, Bentley and Cade Prockish; great-granddaughters, Zoey and Charleigh Moeller; brothers Leonard (Linda) Zabloudil of Nevada and Dennis (Melinda) Zabloudil of Nebraska; sister-in-law Thelma Zabloudil of Nebraska; and sisters, Norma (Glen) Humphrey of Washington and Dori (Willie) Knutson of Washington.
No services are planned at this time, but a celebration of his life will be scheduled later.
Memorial donations may be made to Chaffee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.