Jim Carroll, 89, long-time resident of Chaffee County and the San Luis Valley, died Jan. 31, 2021.
He was born in Lufkin, Texas where he spent most of his youth before serving four years in the U.S. Air Force.
Friends and family said he was a well-respected mechanic who had an excellent reputation working with farm equipment and semi-trucks.
They said Mr. Carroll had a strong love for the Lord and loved nature.
They said he was a man who dearly loved being with his family, and was a natural teacher.
He would spend many weeks out of the year traveling to Middle Creek (west of Saguache) and other mountainous areas of Colorado.
He went on countless camping and hunting trips with his family and friends.
He raised three girls as his own while they were living in Salida: Debbie, Felicia, and Donna Jo (Carroll) Tucker.
Mr. Carroll was preceded in death by a step-son, Ron Prewitt
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Prewitt Carroll of Salida; Debbie, Felicia, and Donna Jo (Carroll) Tucker; step-sons Curt, and Norman Prewitt; grandchildren, Brandon Prewitt, Dawson and Kylee Prewitt of Colorado Springs; Roxanne Prewitt of Salida; Logan and Lance Prewitt of Blackhawk; Luke Prewitt of Jolliet, Montana.
Arrangements were with Clary Funeral Home in Thayor, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.