James “Jim” Zeiset, 75, of Salida died Oct. 25, 2020, in his sleep.
He was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Goshen, Indiana to Alvin and Dorothy (Zook) Zeiset.
Survivors include his spouse Amy Zeiset; son Zackary (Robin NeJame) Zeiset; and grandson Ethan NeJame-Zeiset.
A celebration of his life will be held on a date to be determined.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
