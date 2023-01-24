Sue Swanson, 67, of Buena Vista and Salida, died Jan. 15, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 22, 1955, to Phyllis Echols of Princeton, West Virginia.
Ms. Swanson loved working with her hands and was always remodeling or refurbishing anything and everything she could.
She loved walking in the mountains, collecting various treasures and spending time with her family, friends and animals.
Friends and family said she was a beautiful and amazing woman.
She was preceded in death by her mother; brothers, Scott and Doug; and sister, Connie.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Brown of Salida and Sarah (Mike) Nicholls of Colorado Springs; and grandchildren, Kaysie and Michael Brown and Acacia and Lleven Nicholls.
Her funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, 2023, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida with a reception to follow at Shavano Manor.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend this celebration of her life.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
