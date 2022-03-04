Jeffrey Michael Procko, 62, of Dunedin, Florida, died unexpectedly on Feb. 24, 2022, in Dunedin.
He was born and raised in Miami, Florida, and lived in Salida for 30 years before moving back to the Tampa Bay area in 2019.
At the time of his death, Mr. Procko was employed as the building operator for the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex. He was an avid sports fan and played baseball and softball throughout much of his life, so joining a major league baseball organization was a thrill for him.
In Salida he spent time with many friends at the Salida Golf Club, where he was known for his boisterous laugh. Friends and family said he made new friends everywhere he went and made everyone feel welcome.
Mr. Procko used to joke with his mother all the time, and his family said it was their playful way of connecting.
“I love you,” his mother would say, and he would retort, “I love you more.”
The back-and-forth would continue for a while, and his family said this small interaction got his 94-year-old mother to smile and laugh.
Mr. Procko commented on how much he missed joking with his mother after her death in September 2021, saying he would never be able to do that again. Family members said that knowing “they are now able to smile and laugh together for eternity” brings them a small piece of comfort.
Mr. Procko was predeceased by his mother, Irene Procko.
Survivors include his father, Michael Procko of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Jessica Procko of Pinellas Park, Florida; son, Michael Procko of Denver; brother, Steve (Lauren Lancaster)Procko of Blue Ridge, Georgia; and niece, Melissa Procko of Orlando, Florida.
Funeral arrangements were private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests others observe a moment of silence to reflect on memories of Mr. Procko.
Arrangements were with A Life Tribute Funeral Care in Largo, Florida.
