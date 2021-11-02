John Baron Coleman, 83, of Salida died Oct. 27, 2021, at home, after several months of declining health.
He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Pueblo to Jack and Lena Coleman.
His mother raised him and his older sister, Jeannie, by herself for most of their childhood.
He began helping the family financially by shining shoes and delivering newspapers at the age of 9.
His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to enlisting at age 18 in the U.S. Army, where he served for three years.
In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn, in Salida.
Together, while raising three children, in 1975 they started El Palacio restaurant in downtown Salida, which later moved to U.S. 50.
The restaurant was a local favorite for 25 years and provided employment for hundreds of local people.
Mr. Coleman invested in local real estate and helped many young families buy their first homes by providing owner financing.
Friends and family said he was a generous member of the community, an active member of the Catholic church and a loving and devoted grandfather.
Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Norma Jean Ruttum.
Survivors include his wife; children, Todd Coleman, Alece (Allen) Birnbach and Gena (Sean) Shepherd; and grandchildren, Sol Shepherd and Claire Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
His body will be donated to science per his request.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
Arrangements were with Science Care of Aurora.
