Cooper O’Neal Collins, 75, of Salida died Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
He was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Bonnie Ellington Collins and Cooper Conway Collins.
He graduated from North Little Rock High School in 1964 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was stationed aboard the USS Estes in the South China Sea and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He enrolled that same year at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he graduated in 1973 with a degree in finance and moved to Colorado, where he worked for United Bank of Boulder.
He later attended Louisiana State University’s graduate banking program.
In 1976, Mr. Collins returned to Arkansas to continue his work in banking.
After leaving banking, he worked briefly for the state of Arkansas and then as an investigator for the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney.
He and his wife moved back to Colorado in 2011 and lived in Salida.
Mr. Collins was a proud member of a recovery program for 32 years and sponsored other community members during his involvement.
No matter where he lived, he became an active member of a local group.
Friends and family said he had a profound appreciation and love for music and could reference any song or artist through his eclectic taste.
With such a love of expression, he attended many live concerts and was a special fan of the Grateful Dead.
In retirement, Mr. Collins and his wife attended the Burning Man Festival several times.
He enjoyed skiing, both on snow and water.
Many pleasant days were spent on Lake Ouachita and Lake Norfork in Arkansas.
He also loved four-wheeling in his Jeep and watching his favorite football teams, the Broncos, the Razorbacks and the LSU Tigers.
His family said a son born in 1981, William Ellington Collins, was the pride and light of Mr. Collins’ life.
Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents and his son in 1998.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Tucker Collins; brother, Jeff Collins; sister-in-law, Debi Collins; niece, Julian Brooks; nephew, Adams Collins; grandniece, Henley Brooks; stepsons, Hugh Emmett, “Bud” Wilson and Stephen A. Raynolds; daughter-in-law, Jan Coleman; granddaughter, Ashton Beach; and grandson, Andrew Jenkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Encompass Hospice, P.O. Box 1168, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.