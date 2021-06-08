Shirley Ann Mazza, 82, died May 26, 2021 at Namaste Alzheimer’s Center in Colorado Springs.
She was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Salida, to Joseph and Francis Kochman.
She worked at Woolworth Co. and B&B Bootery.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Friends and family said she was a loving wife and mother, and was surrounded by family during her last weeks.
They said she was full of life, living each day with a smile on her face, and love in her heart, and cared deeply for her family and friends, always putting them first.
Mrs. Mazza loved to travel and explore new destinations, cherishing many memories.
Friends and family said she was the “life of the party” with her infectious smile, zest for life, and silly sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew her, and will be loved and remembered forever.
Survivors include her husband Frank Mazza; sister-in-law Theresa Mazza; children Keith (LaVonne) Mazza of Colorado Springs and Christi (Christopher) Baker of Valrico, Florida; grandchildren Meleah Baker of Gainsville, Florida, Rebecca (Charlie) MacArthur of Steamboat Springs; great-grandchildren Avery, Cora and Caden MacArthur of Steamboat Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family wishing to honor Mrs. Mazza, may consider donating to the Arkansas Valley Humane Society at www.ark-valley.org or mail to: 701 Gregg Dr., Buena Vista, CO 81211 (719) 395-2737.
