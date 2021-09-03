Graveside services for Rick L. Elsner were held at 1 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021, at the Villa Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Isaiah Wait, Mike Sterle, Bob Turley, Jerry McCarney, Justin Christensen and Rodney Shiflett.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion presented the flag, performed a gun salute and rendered taps.
A public memorial service will be held in the near future for all who wish to attend.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.