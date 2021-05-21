Fay “Willy” Williams Jr. of Buena Vista, 82, died May 17, 2021, at Centre Avenue Rehab/Hospice in Fort Collins.
He was born Sept. 25, 1938, in Rigby, Idaho, to Margaret and Calvin Fay Williams Sr. and baptized into the Catholic faith. He held on to that faith his entire life.
His father died when he was less than 2 months old, and he was then raised by his stepfather, Dewitt “Dewy” Fox.
The family moved to Monte Vista when he was young.
He graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1958 and went to work for John Deere as a tractor mechanic, developing a good relationship with many farmers in the local area. That allowed him to become an avid bird hunter using the local farmers’ land.
Mr. Williams also served several years in the National Guard and, as a private, drove generals around the base.
He married Theodora R. Downs in December 1960.
Mr. Williams worked several construction jobs as a heavy equipment mechanic and then worked at the Climax Mine. He moved to Breckenridge and stayed there until 1968.
In 1969 he moved his family to Buena Vista and continued to work for the Climax Mine until he medically retired in 1983.
Mr. Williams was an avid fisherman who loved to take anyone out fishing. His family said his fishing stories varied on size and count and usually were filled with some truth. They said he did have a few of the larger ones mounted to help back up his wild stories.
He enjoyed being retired, spending time fishing, seeing sights with his grandkids and playing poker with friends. Many of his friends spent hours playing poker with him and sharing outlandish tales.
He loved to travel and, though handicapped most of his life, his family said he never let that slow him down. Even when was older he would go out on a snowmobile ice fishing or cutting wood in the forest to provide extra income for his family.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Theodora; his parents; brother Perry Fox; and sister, Oletta Fox.
Survivors include his brothers Dale Williams, Earl Fox and Larry Fox; sons, Mitch (Dawa) Williams, Gregory Scott (Donalyn) Williams and Terry (Lori) Williams; and grandchildren, David, Uriah, Tshering, Michael, Joshua, Timothy, Elesha, Maya, Evan and Hailey.
As he wished, he was cremated, and recitation of the rosary will be at 6 p.m. May 23, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. May 24, 2021, at the church. A luncheon will follow at Jan’s Restaurant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Attn.: Financial Services, 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.