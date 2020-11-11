Former Salida resident Dolores Ann Brantley, 90, died Nov. 3, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction.
She was born October 26, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio to Robert and Helen Collins.
She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1955 as a statistical specialist.
She worked for Kroger, the U.S. Postal Service and held many other positions, all while being a homemaker.
Mrs. Brantley enjoyed being an avid crafter, crocheter, knitter and seamstress.
She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, and loved playing games with them.
She also loved traveling across the United States with her husband.
Friends and family said she was Mom to some, Dee and Mrs. B to many, Dorey to a few; Grandma and Great-grandma to several and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Grady V. Brantley, Sr.; her parents; and brother Robert Collins.
Survivors include her children Scott (Muriel) Brantley, Grady (Donna) Brantley, Jr., Mark (Julie) Brantley and Cynthia (Tony) Ingersoll; sister Clara Wehner; brother Roger Collins; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; niece, Monica Wehner; and daughter-in-law, Kari Brantley.
A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held sometime in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to take themselves out for a well-done steak.
Arrangements were with Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory of Grand Junction.
