Bruce Alan “Al” Brown, 75, died Aug. 17, 2022.
He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Holdrege, Nebraska, to Bruce and Frances (Ledford) Brown.
He grew up in Greeley, along with two younger sisters, Susan and Betty.
In school he was an athlete, playing football and participating in track and field as a sprinter and pole vaulter.
From a young age, his parents, particularly his father, instilled in him a great love for the outdoors.
Hunting, fishing and hiking were regular pastimes and established an early connection to the natural world that would define his life.
In college he was a member of the ROTC program on a path to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, until a skiing accident left him ineligible to fly and he received an honorable discharge.
One door closing and a new door opening would become a common theme throughout his life, and Mr. Brown seized every opportunity presented.
He was an avid rock climber and active in the outdoor adventure community.
In 1971, he chaperoned an Outward Bound course on the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument.
This trip launched him into the river community and a 25-year career as the Utah program director for Colorado Outward Bound School.
He established training protocols and course itineraries still used in the river industry today.
During his early years in the Uintah Basin he befriended many local cowboys, unknowingly writing the preamble to the defining chapter in his life.
He purchased land in Jensen, Utah, and built a working horse ranch.
He learned to train horses and rope cattle and eventually translated his Outward Bound work into what was known as “All ’Round Ranch.”
Offering week-long range riding and cowboy adventures to participants from around the world, he continued his legacy of teaching and outdoor adventure.
Of all the hats Mr. Brown wore, the cowboy hat endured, and this is how he will forever be known, his friends and family said.
In the winter, farm ponds in the valley became a haven for ice skating and some version of ice hockey.
Mr. Brown discovered he had the ability to flood his riding arena, and eventually the cattle pasture, to build a hockey rink in Jensen.
Ice hockey became a passion. In 1992 he started a hockey program in Vernal with 12 kids, a program that has grown to hundreds of youth players, an indoor ice facility and a junior hockey team.
He left the Uintah Basin to coach at the college level. He coached the University of Northern Colorado, his alma mater, to two undefeated seasons and was named ACHA Coach of the Year for the 2006-2007 season.
He also coached the CSU women’s team and helped build women’s hockey opportunities in Colorado. He retired from hockey coaching after the 2013-2014 season.
He spent his last few years dedicated to building an ice rink in Chaffee County.
After leaving the Uintah Basin, a Harley Davidson became his substitute for a horse.
He rode tens of thousands of miles enjoying national parks and natural landscapes across the western U.S.
The Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park was a favorite place, and he had a great passion for the Lewis and Clark expedition.
He eventually settled in the Arkansas River Valley.
He drove a bus for Noah’s Ark river company in summer and skied at Monarch ski area in winter.
His life stories were always a hit with the young river guides, and he imparted a breadth of knowledge onto a new generation.
His grandchildren were the light of his life and he spent as much time as possible teaching them the joys of the natural world.
He was a brother, father, grandfather, teacher, mentor, adventurer, pilot, storyteller, cowboy, entertainer, dancer and “pardner.”
Friends and family said the lives he touched are innumerable and his loss will be felt greatly by people from all corners of the world.
They said his outdoor legacy and adventurous spirit will live on in his children.
Survivors include his children, Lodore, Teal, Ashley and Tappan; grandchildren, TaLynn, Isabella, Colter and Bridger; two generations of nieces and nephews; and sisters, Susan (Dan) Jordan and Betty (Steve) Truitt.
Private services will take place.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.