Former Salida resident Barbara Mae (Swift) Smith, 86, died Jan. 24, 2023, in Denver.
She was born May 30, 1936, in Illinois to Mildred and David Swift.
She attended a one-room school for eight years in Eola, Illinois, which her family said was clearly a formative experience, because 70 years later she was still talking about her teacher, Mrs. Steck.
She loved to tell stories about growing up with her younger brothers, David Newton and Steve, surrounded by her cousins and extended family in the Midwest.
After two years at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois, she became a stewardess for United Airlines. Her family said it was a job that suited her spirit of adventure, independent nature, her style and probably her bossiness.
They said she wore her uniform proudly and fashionably and, as she always loved to tell, was there when the big jets first took flight.
Her flying days were also the beginning of her lifelong friendship and adventures with her best friend, Carol “CJ” Borden.
She married Dick Smith of Kenbridge, Virginia, in 1964, eventually moving to Kenbridge, where they raised their three children.
Mrs. Smith ran a small business, hosted countless dinners for entire football teams, read voraciously, commuted on icy roads to Richmond for her job as a legislative assistant during the Virginia General Assembly sessions every winter, and went back to school to complete her degree in education at Longwood College in her 50s.
Mrs. Smith lived in Salida from 2011-2016.
Survivors include her children, Sarah, Scott and Mac, who lives in Salida; grandchildren, Lucas and Fiona Martinez, Elijah and Milo Smith, Hannah, Gretchen and Molly Smith; brother Steve Swift; and former husband, Richard Maclin “Dick” Smith.
No formal services are planned, but her family will do a celebration of her life in spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Library of Virginia Foundation, 800 E. Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219 or https://www.lva.virginia.gov/involved/giving.asp.
Arrangements were with All States Cremation in Denver.
