Gary Gene Geist, 78, died Dec. 12, 2020, at home in Sun City, Arizona with loved ones by his side.
He was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Salida to Al and Lela (Starbuck) Geist.
He attended Salida schools and graduated from Salida High School in 1960.
After graduation, he joined the U. S. Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Surfbird off the coast of Sasabo, Japan for most of his service.
While in Japan, he married Sharon Dominick of Salida. They divorced in 2005.
After his discharge from the navy, Mr. Geist attended Fort Lewis College. He transferred to Colorado State University and graduated with a bachelors degree in 1967.
He then held positions as a manufacturer’s rep for The Leisure Group and Bear Archery and serviced sporting goods stores throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Utah.
Wanting to have more time at home as his sons were growing up, Mr. Geist became a real estate broker.
He and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he managed a Century 21 franchise for several years.
The family moved back to the Denver area about five years later when Mr. Geist purchased a Century 21 franchise there.
The Geists moved to Buena Vista in 1989 and he took a position at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
He worked as a correctional officer and later as a case manager from 1989 until his retirement in 2004.
Mr. Geist moved back to Phoenix in 2005 and married Julie (Swann) Hupper in 2006.
They purchased a home in Sun City that had been in the Starbuck family since it was built in 1972 and that’s the home where he died.
Friends and family said Mr. Geist was a loving, giving, gentle man who enjoyed all kinds of things.
He loved hunting. In earlier years, he went on a hunting trip to Alaska where he bagged a dall sheep ram.
He enjoyed hunting deer and elk in the mountains near Buena Vista and Salida with his son, Greg and came from Sun City several times.
One year, the only thing they managed to “bag” were 12 mice that wanted to share their hunting cabin with them.
The picture they sent home showed them in the typical hunter stance with the mice proudly displayed on the truck tailgate.
Mr. Geist loved to travel and enjoyed NASCAR races, attending races in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nevada, Michigan and Talladega, Florida.
The Geists also traveled to reunions with his shipmates from the USS Surfbird in San Diego, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Branson, Missouri.
His favorite reunion was the Nashville reunion when the Geists came in a few days early and traveled into North Carolina where they got to see Charlotte Motor Speedway and toured many NASCAR team headquarters.
He was a Denver Broncos fan and loved to attend Colorado Rockies spring training games in the Phoenix area.
Mr. Geist enjoyed motorcycles and he and his second wife took a motorcycle trip from Phoenix to Tooele, Utah, the entire trip done on two-lane roads and highways. Friends and family said he was proud that they only traveled five miles on an interstate highway.
Survivors include his wife of Sun City; sons Greg (Shelley) Geist and Sean (Jill) Geist all of Castle Rock; stepson, Lance (Samantha) Hupper of Scottsdale, Arizona; stepdaughter, Chelsea (Mike) Morgan of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Marty (Richard) Burleson of Florence; grandchildren Harrison and Reign Hupper of Scottsdale, Daniel Morgan of Cincinatti and Bailey, Anaka and Dalton Geist of Castle Rock; and his faithful cat, Shug.
Mr Geist said he wanted his ashes strewn on Taylor Mountain where he and son Greg hunted.
The family will honor his wish and will have a memorial service June 19, 2021 at A Church, 419 D St. Salida.
Arrangements were with Regency Mortuary of Sun City, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.