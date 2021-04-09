Kenneth “Kenny” Haug, 74, of Salida, died April 1, 2021, at Bonaventure of Pueblo, in care of Sangre de Cristo Hospice.
He was born Feb. 4, 1947, to Rose and Lawrence Haug, and was raised on the family farm in Baileyville, Kansas with his four siblings.
After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force reserves and got a civilian job as a mechanic at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton, Missouri.
He later worked for both Harley-Davidson and U-Haul in Kansas City, Kansas.
He and his wife Paulette (Keegan) moved to Colorado in 1976, where they raised their three children.
Mr. Haug was the owner of Tire Town in Salida for more than 20 years, and retired from his second business, C&J Motors, when he was about 60.
He was heavily involved in the motorsports community racing motorcycles for many years and heading his family’s circle track endeavors to seven championships.
Friends and family said he knew anything and everything about cars, and loved to share his knowledge and help others with their automotive questions.
His annual trips to Cripple Creek with his daughter, Kerry, were special to him.
He was often seen taking long walks around the neighborhood.
Family poker nights, making his grandkids laugh, cuddling with his “granddogs,” and watching Wheel of Fortune were favorite pastimes.
Friends and family said his mischievous smile, playful nature and kindness will be missed.
Mr. Haug was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law Laura Haug.
Survivors include his sons, Jason Haug and Chase (Faith) Haug; his daughter Kerry Sando (Joseph Sackett); grandchildren Renndyn and Helena Haug; brothers Francis (Sylvia) Haug, Jerry (Donna) Haug, and Ron (Kathy) Haug; his sister Alice (Merlin) Macke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request no funeral service will be held. His family will hold a private memorial.
Arrangements were with All States Cremation of Denver.
