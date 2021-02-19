Rebecca “Becky” J. Erchul, 58 of Ely, Minnesota, died at home February 9, 2021.
Ms. Erchul was born July 3, 1962 in Salida to Jim and Josephine Black. She and her future husband Pat met in 1986, they were united in marriage in 1991 and moved to Ely, Minnesota in 1993.
Becky enjoyed her cats especially “B” and Dragon, she loved her flowerbeds, the outdoors and camping at the Portage River.
She is survived by her husband Pat; daughters Nichole Herrle and Kaitlyn Erchul; son Aaron Herrle; brother Charlie Black; and sister Deborah Koch. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held later in 2021 at the Portage River.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.