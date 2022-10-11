Kevin Michael Allen, 44, of Colorado Springs died Sept. 27, 2022, in Colorado Springs.
He was born June 13, 1978, to James and Marigay Allen in Salida.
He attended Salida schools and was on the first Salida High School soccer team.
Mr. Allen was a cardiac nurse and recently had been awarded his nurse practitioner degree.
He enjoyed camping, cooking, rock climbing and painting.
Family and friends said his whole life was his son, Sean. They said they will remember his wit, humor and compassion.
Survivors include his son, Sean; parents; brothers, Brian and Tim; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
His funeral services will take place Oct. 14, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6455 Brooke Park Drive, Colorado Springs. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Memorial Gardens Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
