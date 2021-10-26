Mabel E. Kane, 96, died Oct. 17, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born June 4, 1925, in Doyleville to Sullivan and Carmelinda Spezze, the sixth of 10 children.
She graduated from Gunnison High School in 1943.
In 1945, she married Harold “Bud” Kane.
They spent many years together building a business, raising two sons, dancing whenever there was an opportunity and traveling throughout the United States.
Mrs. Kane was an active member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority and several bridge clubs.
She enjoyed playing bingo and a variety of card games.
In addition, she was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Throughout her life, Mrs. Kane had many friends who she always remembered with cards and gifts.
She loved watching sports, especially when her two sons were participating. She also enjoyed viewing the Broncos and the Rockies.
Friends and family said she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Kane was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Vera Luchetta, Elsie Cox, Ange Cunico, Ethel Post, Inez Rocco, Patrick Spezze, Joe Spezze and John Spezze.
Survivors include her sons, Patrick (Brenda) and Stephen (Carol); grandchildren, Jennifer (William) White, Heidi Kane, Jason (Lisa) Kane, Jeremy (Diana) Kane, Heather Kane and Stephen John (Whitney) Kane; and great-grandchildren, Katrice, William Patrick and Kennah White and Carolyn and Brecken Kane.
A private memorial service for immediate family members has been arranged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.