Patricia Ann Porco, 84, formally of Salida, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in Hutchinson, Kansas.
She was born Dec. 7, 1936, in Hutchinson, Kansas to Ernest and Blanche (Gould) Phipps.
Mrs. Porco moved to Salida in 1970 from Denver.
She worked many years at the Salida Hospital as a Dietary Aide before moving back to Kansas to be with her family.
She was preceded in death by her first husband George Nelson; her second husband Joseph Porco; and her daughter Denise Koch.
Survivors include her son Galen Nelson of McPherson, Kansas; daughters Donna Martinez of Pueblo and Calleen Reeves of McPherson; 12 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
