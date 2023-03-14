John Peter “Nomi” Nahomenuk, 62, of Salida died March 6, 2023, at home after an extended illness.
He was born Oct. 12, 1960, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to John and Ann (Michalchik) Nahomenuk.
He was raised in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1985.
Immediately after graduation he hopped on a bus to Canyonlands National Park with a bike and a backpack to start work in the National Park Service as a seasonal ranger.
He worked seasonally for the Bureau of Land Management as a river ranger in the summer, and in the winter as a lift operations manager for Powderhorn Ski Resort.
He did these jobs for 10 years until he was able to obtain a full-time position with the BLM in Cañon City in 1994.
He worked for the BLM in multiple capacities until 2017.
His last position, started in 2006, was for Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area as the BLM river manager in Salida.
He retired with 29½ years of service.
Mr. Nahomenuk was involved with Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, AHRA Citizen Task Force and Chaffee County Heritage Board in his role for AHRA.
The Citizen Task Force recently recognized him with the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award.
Friends and family said he was extremely surprised and please to hear this and was really looking forward to accepting it and seeing old friends again.
Mr. Nahomenuk loved to raft and fish on the Arkansas River, enjoyed snowboarding at Monarch Mountain and was the Western Chapter president of the Buzzard Town Flyers ski club from Seven Springs Ski Resort in Pennsylvania.
Golfing was a passion for him, and he organized the annual Carl Spackler Invitational golf tournament for him and his friends at the Salida Golf Club.
This ran for a number of years until he was unable to golf any longer.
Friends and family said he had a great, kind, loving heart and had many people who loved him.
They said he was a loyal friend and awesome brother and uncle.
They said he had a wicked sense of humor and would have had a career as a stand-up comic if the BLM hadn’t worked out so well for him.
Friends and family said he had a knack to make everyone he met feel like a longtime friend.
He was an active member of the local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and died a sober member.
Survivors include his sisters, Joanne McGrew of Breckenridge and Betty Ann (Rich) Nemeth; niece, Hannah of North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania; other family; many friends; and his cat Blue.
His memorial service will be from noon-7 p.m. March 18, 2023, and from noon-5 p.m. March 19, 2023, at 1025 I St.
Atendees are asked to bring a picture or memory of Mr. Nahomenuk, and maybe a chair and piece of firewood.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to GARNA.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
