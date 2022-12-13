Don Wesley Angell, 79, of Buena Vista died Dec. 8, 2022, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
He was born Sept. 29, 1943, in Arlington, Kansas, to Johnny and Leora Angell.
When he was a young man, he met Nancy Green, in Medicine Lodge, Kansas, and they were later married in Alva, Oklahoma. They raised three sons.
He was a farm boy who grew up with strong values for hard work which showed in his care for animals and love for outdoor projects.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a pipefitter aboard the USS Kearsarge and received his honorable discharge in 1966.
He was a master plumber in Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado and later became a skilled general contractor who enjoyed taking on challenging projects.
While living in Salida and nearing his retirement, the Angells started a Christian ministry beginning with youth groups.
After a while, they felt led to prison ministry and after receiving the required credentials, were allowed to enter the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Their ministry began in the boot camp and progressed to the main facility as well.
Their final ministry was to the elderly at Columbine Manor in Salida.
Family and friends said Mr. Angell was known for his integrity, honesty and great sense of humor.
He was a great singer and had a fondness for old Southern gospel music and hymns of the church. His unique voice gave him the ability to sing a capella, and his family said they were blessed when he sang.
They said he will be greatly missed, but his voice is now raised in heaven as he sings with the heavenly choir.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Patrick (Judy) Angell, Steven (Susan) Angell and Andy Angell; brothers, Doug (Mary) Angell and Bill (Sherri) Angell; grandchildren, Patricia Angell, Austin Angell and Melissa Angell; great-grandchildren, Dillon Angell, Alexis Marquez, McKenz Marquez, KeAnna Angell and Robert Angell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, 2022, at Living Waters Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50, Salida.
Interment with military honors will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.