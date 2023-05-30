Audraine Clinton “Audie” Storey, 84, of Howard died May 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 14, 1938, in Lincoln County, New Mexico, near the town of Carrizozo, to Richard A. and Rachel L. Storey.
He attended public schools in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico and college in Denver.
Mr. Storey worked for the City of Aurora in the engineering department as a cartographer and associate engineer.
He served in the U.S. Army in 1961 and 1962 in the Quartermaster Division with a petroleum depot company.
He married Jannie Ann Price in 1963, and they had a daughter, Annette Lorene.
He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, the National Rifle Association, the Second Amendment Foundation and the American Legion.
He was also on the board of directors of the Howard Cemetery Committee.
His hobbies included coin collecting, amateur radio, doing house remodeling and landscaping with evergreen trees.
Friends and family said Mr. Storey loved his family and the little dogs that he owned during his lifetime.
They said he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Storey was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a grandson, Bretton Storey.
Survivors include his daughter, Annette (Jeff) Nichols; grandson Tyler J. Storey; granddaughters, Sierra Storey and Lacey Lynn Nichols; and great-granddaughter, Brandilee.
Per his request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
