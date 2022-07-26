Michael P. “Mike” Mosty, 68, died July 20, 2022, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
He was born July 10, 1954.
He graduated from Englewood High School in Englewood in 1972, then moved to Iowa to farm.
Mr. Mosty came back to Colorado with a family in 1981 and lived in Brighton, working as a journeyman plumber for more than 20 years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and friends and family said he dreamed of retiring in the mountains.
They said he got to live his dream for 18 years on his property outside Poncha Springs.
Friends and family said he will be remembered with much love.
Survivors include his daughter, Heather (James); and many aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
