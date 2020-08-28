Daisy Wilson “Enid” Bauer, 87, died Aug. 15, 2020, at Columbine Manor Care Center.
She was born June 14, 1933, in Louisville to Arlo and Daisy Wilson.
Her father was a coal miner.
In 1955, she graduated from the University of Colorado as a registered nurse.
She recalled fondly her experiences as a ski bum, working one winter at a bakery in Aspen and another as a nurse in Truckee, California to be near the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley.
She worked five years in the 1960s Denver General Hospital emergency room, also known as the “Knife and Gun Club.”
Her nursing career included working at Boulder County Department of Public Health and serving as director of nursing for St. Vincent Hospital in Leadville and later at Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital in Denver.
She married Jerry Bower Maxwell Jan. 13, 1961.
The couple had four children while living in Boulder County.
They moved back to her hometown of Louisville, where they remodeled a hundred year old house, operated an antique store and started a ski binding manufacturing company from Mr. Maxwell’s experience at Lange Ski Company.
She was widowed on a Saturday morning in December, 1972 when her husband’s car was hit by a train on his way to his office.
In 1976, she met attorney Richard Arnold “Dick” Bauer, divorced father of three children, who later became her husband and business partner of over 40 years as owners of the Ponderosa Guest Ranch (later Ponderosa Lodge) in Maysville.
They supported a number of social justice causes, most personally in providing food and clothing to an orphanage in Palomas, Mexico.
Mrs. Bauer was a founding board member of the non-profit wildland firefighter school, Colorado Firecamp.
She became a “mom” to countless firefighters, servingearly morning coffee and baked goodies for students and instructors, as she started her long days of cooking and cleaning.
Following a stroke and Alzheimer’s, her final years were spent as a wheelchair-bound resident of a long term care facility, although she believed she was working again as a nurse, even as she contracted and survived COVID-19.
The Columbine Manor staff, arranged numerous window visits during the pandemic lockdown and allowed her youngest son to enter the facility to be with her on the evening she died.
Mrs. Bauer was preceded in death by both of her husbands; her parents; brother Ralph Wilson; sisters Nadine Channel, Margie Lazuk, Janice Anderson, Dorothy Hensley, Sonja Estes, and Sandra Sundquist; and daughter Thea Littlefield.
Survivors include her sister Cherahl Ross of Boulder; daughters Lisa (Jack) Seeber of Parker and Tena (Byron) Kautz of Denver; sons Skip (Beverly) Maxwell of Littleton, Todd (Masayo) Maxwell of Okinawa, Japan, Kent (Amy) Maxwell of Maysville and Tim (Anna) Bauer of Atlanta, Georgia; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Colorado Firecamp, 9008 County Road 240, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
