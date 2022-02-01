Daniel “Danny” Mascarenas, 80, of Buena Vista died Dec. 29, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born Aug. 29, 1941, in Dixon, New Mexico, to Ospecio and Isabelle Mascarenas.
He worked at Climax Molybdenum Mine in Leadville from 1960 until he retired in 2013. He was known as “Danny” by all his Climax buddies.
He married Beatrice E. Pacheco in 1961.
Friends and family said Mr. Mascarenas was a hardworking man who devoted his entire life to providing for his wife and daughters.
They said the joys of his life were his four daughters. But he loved summer days sitting in his backyard and taking care of his lawn.
Although he was from New Mexico, he loved the Colorado mountains and always considered them to be his home.
Friends and family said he will be missed very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife and daughter Isabelle.
Survivors include his daughters Jeanette (Omar) Ibrahim, Danette (Jeff) Scibetta and Becky (Rocky) Porco; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters and three brothers, all of New Mexico.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.